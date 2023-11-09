Murrey Math Lines 09.11.2023 (USDCHF, XAUUSD)

Sign InOpen an account
09.11.2023

USDCHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

USDCHF has broken the 200-day Moving Average on H4 and is currently below it, revealing probable development of a downtrend. The RSI has rebounded from the resistance line. A downward breakout of 3/8 (0.8977) is expected, followed by a decline to the support at 2/8 (0.8911). The scenario could be cancelled by rising above 4/8 (0.9033). In this case, the pair might return to the resistance at 5/8 (0.9094).

USDCHF
On M15, a new breakout of the lower boundary of the VoltyChannel could increase the probability of a price decline.

USDCHF
XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

Gold quotes are above the 200-day Moving Average on H4, indicating the prevalence of an uptrend. The RSI has reached the oversold area. In this situation, a test of 7/8 (1968.75) is expected, followed by a breakout of this level and a rise to the resistance at 8/8 (2000.00). The scenario could be cancelled by a downward breakout of the 6/8 (1937.50) level, which might lead to a trend reversal and a decline of the quotes to the support at 5/8 (1906.25).

XAUUSD
On M15, a breakout of the upper boundary of the VoltyChannel could be an additional signal confirming the price rise.

XAUUSD
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.

