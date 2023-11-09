Murrey Math Lines 09.11.2023 (USDCHF, XAUUSD)

USDCHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

USDCHF has broken the 200-day Moving Average on H4 and is currently below it, revealing probable development of a downtrend. The RSI has rebounded from the resistance line. A downward breakout of 3/8 (0.8977) is expected, followed by a decline to the support at 2/8 (0.8911). The scenario could be cancelled by rising above 4/8 (0.9033). In this case, the pair might return to the resistance at 5/8 (0.9094).





On M15, a new breakout of the lower boundary of the VoltyChannel could increase the probability of a price decline.





XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

Gold quotes are above the 200-day Moving Average on H4, indicating the prevalence of an uptrend. The RSI has reached the oversold area. In this situation, a test of 7/8 (1968.75) is expected, followed by a breakout of this level and a rise to the resistance at 8/8 (2000.00). The scenario could be cancelled by a downward breakout of the 6/8 (1937.50) level, which might lead to a trend reversal and a decline of the quotes to the support at 5/8 (1906.25).





On M15, a breakout of the upper boundary of the VoltyChannel could be an additional signal confirming the price rise.



