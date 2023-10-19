Murrey Math Lines 19.10.2023 (USDCHF, XAUUSD)

USDCHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

USDCHF quotes have broken the 200-day Moving Average on H4 and rest below it, indicating an opportunity of a downtrend development. However, the RSI has formed a conversion that reveals price growth. As a result, a test of 4/8 (0.9033) is expected, followed by a breakout of the level and a rise to the resistance at 5/8 (0.9094). The scenario can be cancelled by a downward breakout of 3/8 (0.8977). In this case, the quotes might continue falling and reach the support at 2/8 (0.8911).





On M15, the growth of the pair might be additionally supported by a breakout of the upper boundary of the VoltyChannel.





XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

Gold quotes and the RSI on H4 are in the overbought areas. In these circumstances, a downward breakout of 8/8 (1937.50) is expected, followed by a decline to the support at 6/8 (1906.25). The scenario can be cancelled by rising above +1/8 (1953.12). In this case, the quotes might reach the resistance at +2/8 (1968.75).





On M15, a breakout of the lower boundary of the VoltyChannel could increase the probability of a price rise.



