Japanese Candlesticks Analysis 12.09.2022 (EURUSD, USDJPY, EURGBP)

EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

On H4, at the resistance level, the pair has formed a Harami reversal pattern. For now, going by the pattern the pair might end up in a descending impulse. The goal of the correction might be 0.9990. However, the price might grow to 1.0140, bounce off it, and then continue the downtrend.





USDJPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

On H4, at a pullback, the pair has formed a Harami reversal pattern. For now, the pair is following the signal of the pattern by an ascending impulse. The goal of growth is still 145.30. However, the price might pull back to 141.90 and continue the uptrend after the pullback to the support level.





EURGBP, “Euro vs Great Britain Pound”

On H4, at a pullback at the support level, the pair has formed a Harami reversal pattern. Going by the pattern, the pair might start an ascending impulse. The goal of growth might be the resistance level of 0.8725. Upon testing it and breaking through it, the pair has the chance to continue the uptrend. However, the quotes might correct to 0.8655 before continuing growth.



