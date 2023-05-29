The cryptocurrency market digest (BTC, Shiba). Overview for 29.05.2023

The BTC rose to 28,093 USD by Monday. The weekly increase was 5.43%.

The main growth momentum was achieved in the last couple of days. The recovery of the correlation between the BTC and the US stock market eventually allowed for buying the crypto, although investors were full of doubts earlier.

Market rumours cite that the White House and Congress have reached a framework agreement to raise the public debt limit in exchange for cuts in non-defense spending. Overall, last week was a challenging one for the cryptocurrency sector. If there are no more surprises from the Republicans, the new five-day period will be positive for the BTC.

The capitalisation of the crypto market has recovered to 1.167 trillion USD. BTC's share has risen to 46.7% and ETH's to 19.7%.

Shiba Inu users suffer losses

According to IntoTheBlock, users of 78.8% of the addresses associated with the Shiba Inu token have suffered losses. Together, these wallets hold 90.3% of all meme tokens of this type, worth 7.75 billion USD.

The SEC has recognised a number of cryptocurrencies as securities

The American regulator considers the following digital tokens to be securities: BTT, DASH, DDX, ETH, SALT, TON, UST, and more. This means that they will be subject to the standards set by the Securities Act of 1933.