Ichimoku Cloud Analysis 12.09.2022 (EURUSD, AUDUSD, USDJPY)

EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

The pair is pushing off the upper border of the descending channel. It is moving above the Ichimoku Cloud, indicating an uptrend. A test of the Tenkan-Sen line is expected at 1.0060, followed by growth to 1.0240. An additional signal confirming the growth will be a bounce off the upper border of the bearish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakaway of the lower border of the Cloud and securing under 0.9920, which will mean further falling to 0.9825.





AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

The pair is testing the support area, going inside the Ichimoku Cloud, which means a flat. Another test of the lower border of the Cloud at 0.6785 is expected, followed by growth to 0.7035. A signal confirming the growth will be a bounce off the upper border of the descending channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakaway of the lower border of the Cloud and securing under 0.6720, which will entail further falling to 0.6630. The growth will be confirmed by a breakaway of the upper border of the bearish channel and securing above 0.6890.





USDJPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

The pair has secured above the signal lines of the indicator, going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which means an uptrend. A test of the Kijun-Sen line at 142.50 is expected, followed by growth to 146.45. An additional signal confirming the growth will be a bounce off the lower border of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakaway of the lower border of the Cloud and securing under 139.45, which will entail further falling to 138.55. The growth will be confirmed by a breakaway of the upper border of the descending channel and securing above 143.85.



