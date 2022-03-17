Ichimoku Cloud Analysis 17.03.2022 (EURUSD, NZDUSD, USDCAD)

EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

EURUSD is trading at 1.1030; the instrument is moving above Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating an ascending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test the cloud’s downside border at 1.1005 and then resume moving upwards to reach 1.1250. Another signal in favour of a further uptrend will be a rebound from the descending channel’s upside border. However, the bullish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s downside border and fixes below 1.0920. In this case, the pair may continue falling towards 1.0830.





NZDUSD, “New Zealand Dollar vs US Dollar”

NZDUSD is trading at 0.6843; the instrument is moving inside Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating a sideways tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test the cloud’s downside border at 0.6830 and then resume moving upwards to reach 0.6970. Another signal in favour of a further uptrend will be a rebound from the descending channel’s upside border. However, the bullish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s downside border and fixes below 0.6785. In this case, the pair may continue falling towards 0.6685.





USDCAD, “US Dollar vs Canadian Dollar”

USDCAD is trading at 1.2674; the instrument is moving below Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating a descending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test Tenkan-Sen and Kijun-Sen at 1.2725 and then resume moving downwards to reach 1.2520. Another signal in favour of a further downtrend will be a rebound from the resistance level. However, the bearish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s upside border and fixes above 1.2825. In this case, the pair may continue growing towards 1.2915.



