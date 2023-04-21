Ichimoku Cloud Analysis 21.04.2023 (GBPUSD, NZDUSD, USDCHF)

GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

GBPUSD has rebounded from the lower border of the bullish channel. The instrument is going below the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests a downtrend. A test of the upper border of the Cloud at 1.2435 is expected, followed by falling to 1.2255. A signal confirming the decline will be a rebound from the lower border of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the upper border of the Cloud and securing above 1.2490, which will mean further growth to 1.2585. On the other hand, the decline will be confirmed by a breakout of the lower border of the bullish channel and securing under 1.2330.





NZDUSD, “New Zealand Dollar vs US Dollar”

NZDUSD is getting ready to break the support level. The instrument is going below the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests a downtrend. A new test of the lower border of the Cloud at 0.6210 is expected, followed by falling to 0.6025. An additional signal confirming the decline will be a rebound from the upper border of the descending channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the upper border of the Cloud and securing above 0.6265, which will mean further growth to 0.6355.





USDCHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

USDCHF is testing the signal lines of the indicator. The instrument is going below the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests a downtrend. A test of the lower border of the Cloud at 0.8950 is expected, followed by falling to 0.8765. An additional signal confirming the decline will be a rebound from the upper border of the descending channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the upper border of the Cloud and securing above 0.9025, which will mean further growth to 0.9115.



