Ichimoku Cloud Analysis 23.09.2022 (GBPUSD, USDCHF, USDJPY)

GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

GBPUSD is falling within the bearish channel. The instrument is currently moving below Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating a descending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test Kijun-Sen at 1.1310 and then resume moving downwards to reach 1.1020. Another signal in favour of a further downtrend will be a rebound from the descending channel’s upside border. However, the bearish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s upside border and fixes above 1.1575. In this case, the pair may continue growing towards 1.1665.





USDCHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

USDCHF is rebounding from the resistance level. The instrument is currently moving above Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating an ascending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test the cloud’s upside border at 0.9690 and then resume moving upwards to reach 1.0010. Another signal in favour of a further uptrend will be a rebound from the descending channel’s upside border. However, the bullish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s downside border and fixes below 0.9565. In this case, the pair may continue falling towards 0.9475.





USDJPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

USDJPY is testing the bullish channel’s broken border. The instrument is currently moving below Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating a descending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test the cloud’s downside border at 143.05 and then resume moving downwards to reach 137.65. Another signal in favour of a further downtrend will be a rebound from the rising channel’s downside border. However, the bearish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s upside border and fixes above 144.25. In this case, the pair may continue growing towards 145.15.



