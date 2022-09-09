Ichimoku Cloud Analysis 09.09.2022 (USDCHF, GBPUSD, USDCAD)

USDCHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

The pair is testing the support area. It is moving under the Ichimoku Cloud, indicating a downtrend. A test of the lower border of the Cloud is expected at 0.9715, followed by falling to 0.9495. An additional signal confirming the decline will be a bounce off the upper border of the descending channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakaway of the upper border of the Cloud and securing above 0.9835, which will mean further growth to 0.9925.





GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

The pair has escaped the bearish channel, going inside the Ichimoku Cloud, which means a flat. Another test of the lower border of the Cloud at 1.1575 is expected, followed by growth to 1.1845. A signal confirming the growth will be a bounce off the upper border of the descending channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakaway of the lower border of the Cloud and securing under 1.1475, which will entail further falling to 1.1385. The growth will be confirmed by a breakaway of the upper border of the Cloud and securing above 1.1705.





USDCAD, “US Dollar vs Canadian Dollar”

The pair remains inside a strong descending impulse, going under the Ichimoku Cloud, which means a downtrend. A test of the lower border of the Cloud at 1.3035 is expected, followed by a decline to 1.2890. An additional signal confirming the decline will be a bounce off the lower border of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakaway of the upper border of the Cloud and securing above 1.3175, which will entail further growth to 1.3265.



