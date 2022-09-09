Sign InOpen an account
Murrey Math Lines 09.09.2022 (Brent, S&P 500)

09.09.2022

BRENT

On H4, the quotes have bounced off the oversold area. They now are expected to rise over 1/8 and grow to the resistance level of 2/8. This movement should be interpreted as a correction of a downtrend. The scenario can be cancelled by a downward breakaway of the support level of 0/8. In this case, the quotes will start falling again and may drop to the support level of -1/8.

BRENTH4
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

On M15, growth can be additionally supported by a breakaway of the upper line of VoltyChannel.

BRENT_M15
S&P 500

On MH4, the quotes are under the 200-day Moving Average, which means they are in a downtrend. A test of 2/8 is expected, followed by a bounce off it and falling to the support level of 0/8. The scenario can be cancelled by rising over the resistance level of 2/8. In this case, the quotes may rise to 3/8.

S&P 500_H4
On M15, a breakaway of the lower border of VoltyChannel will increase the probability of falling.

S&P 500_M15
Attention!

Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.

