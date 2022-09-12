Murray Math Lines 12.09.2022 (EURUSD, GBPUSD)

EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

On H4, the quotes are under the 200-day Moving Average, which indicates the prevalence of a downtrend. A breakaway of 5/8 downwards is expected, followed by falling to the support level of 3/8. The scenario can be cancelled by rising over the resistance level of 6/8, which might lead to a trend reversal and growth to 7/8.





On M15, falling can be additionally supported by a breakaway of the lower border of VoltyChannel.





GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

On H4, the quotes are under the 200-day Moving Average, which indicates the prevalence of a downtrend. A downward breakaway of the support level of 3/8 should be expected, followed by further falling to 2/8. The scenario can be cancelled by an upward breakaway of the resistance level of 4/8. If it happens, the pair might rise to 5/8.





On M15, a breakaway of the VoltyChannel lower border will increase the probability of further price falling.



