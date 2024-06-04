Murrey Math Lines 04.06.2024 (AUDUSD, NZDUSD)

AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

AUDUSD quotes are above the 200-day Moving Average on D1, indicating a prevailing uptrend. The RSI has rebounded from the support line. In this situation, the price is expected to surpass the 6/8 (0.6713) level and rise to the resistance at 7/8 (0.6774). A breakout below the 5/8 (0.6652) level could cancel this scenario, potentially causing the quotes to drop to the 4/8 (0.6591) support level.





On M15, the upper line of the VoltyChannel is broken, which increases the probability of a further price rise.





NZDUSD, “New Zealand Dollar vs US Dollar”

NZDUSD quotes are above the 200-day Moving Average on D1, indicating a prevailing uptrend. However, the RSI has reached the overbought area. As a result, in this situation, the price is expected to test the 6/8 (0.6225) level, rebound, and decline to the support at 4/8 (0.6103). The scenario could be cancelled by surpassing the 6/8 (0.6225) level. In this case, the quotes might rise to the resistance at 7/8 (0.6286).





On M15, following a rebound from the 6/8 (0.6225) level on D1, the price decline might be additionally supported by a breakout of the VoltyChannel lower line.



