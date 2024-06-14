Murrey Math Lines 14.06.2024 (Brent, S&P 500)

Brent

Brent crude oil quotes are below the 200-day Moving Average on D1, indicating a prevailing downtrend. The RSI is testing the resistance line. In this situation, the price is expected to break the 2/8 (81.25) level, rebound, and fall to the support at 1/8 (78.12). Surpassing the 3/8 (84.38) level could invalidate this scenario, propelling the quotes to the resistance at 4/8 (87.50).





On M15, a breakout of the VoltyChannel lower line will provide an additional signal for a price decline.





S&P 500

S&P 500 quotes and the RSI are in the overbought areas on D1. In this situation, the price is expected to breach the +1/8 (5312.5) level and decline to the 8/8 (5000.0) support level. The scenario could be invalidated by surpassing the +2/8 (5625.0) level, which might reshuffle the Murrey indication, setting new price movement targets.





On M15, a breakout of the VoltyChannel lower line will increase the probability of a price decline.



