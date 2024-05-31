Murrey Math Lines 31.05.2024 (Brent, S&P 500)

Brent
Brent crude oil quotes are below the 200-day Moving Average on D1, indicating a prevailing downtrend. The RSI has crossed the support line. In this situation, the price is expected to break through the 2/8 (81.25) level and subsequently fall to the 1/8 (78.12) support level. A breakout above the 3/8 (84.38) level could invalidate this scenario, leading to a trend reversal and a rise in quotes to the 4/8 (87.50) resistance level.
On M15, the lower line of the VoltyChannel indicator is breached, increasing the probability of a price decline.
S&P 500
S&P 500 index quotes are above the 200-day Moving Average on D1, indicating a prevailing uptrend. The RSI is testing the support line. In this situation, the price is expected to surpass the 6/8 (5312.5) level and rise further to the 7/8 (5468.8) resistance level. A breakout below the 5/8 (5156.2) level could invalidate this scenario, potentially causing the quotes to drop to the 4/8 (5000.0) support level.
On M15, a breakout of the upper line of the VoltyChannel indicator will provide an additional signal for a price increase.
