Murrey Math Lines 06.06.2024 (USDCHF, XAUUSD)

USDCHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

USDCHF quotes have broken below the 200-day Moving Average on D1, indicating a potential downtrend. However, the RSI has reached the overbought area. As a result, in this situation, the price is expected to rebound from the 5/8 (0.8911) level and rise to the resistance at 6/8 (0.9033). A breakout below the 5/8 (0.8911) level could cancel this scenario, pushing the pair further down to the support at 4/8 (0.8789).





On M15, the price rise might be additionally supported by a breakout of the VoltyChannel upper line.





XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

Gold quotes are above the 200-day Moving Average on D1, indicating a prevailing uptrend. The RSI has rebounded from the support line. In this situation, the price is expected to surpass the 3/8 (2375.00) level and rise further to the 4/8 (2500.00) resistance level. A rebound from the 3/8 (2375.00) level could cancel this scenario, leading to a potential decline to the 2/8 (2250.00) support level.





On M15, the upper line of the VoltyChannel is broken, which increases the probability of price growth.



