Murrey Math Lines 30.05.2024 (USDCHF, XAUUSD)

USDCHF, "US Dollar vs Swiss Franc"

On the M15 timeframe, USDCHF quotes are currently above the 200-day Moving Average, indicating a prevailing uptrend. The RSI has breached the resistance line. In this scenario, further upward movement is anticipated towards the nearest resistance at 7/8 (0.9155), followed by a price increase to resistance at 8/8 (0.9277). However, a breakout below the 6/8 (0.9033) support level could invalidate this scenario, potentially leading to a decline towards 5/8 (0.8911).





On the M15 timeframe, the upper line of the VoltyChannel indicator was breached, increasing the likelihood of further price appreciation.





XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

On the D1 timeframe, gold prices are currently above the 200-day Moving Average, indicating a prevailing uptrend. The RSI is testing the support line. In this scenario, we anticipate a breakthrough above the 3/8 level (2375.00), followed by a further price increase towards the resistance at 4/8 (2500.00). However, a breakout below the 2/8 level (2250.00) could invalidate this scenario, potentially leading to a decline towards the 1/8 support level (2125.00).





On the M15 timeframe, a breach of the upper line of the VoltyChannel indicator would provide additional support for price growth.



