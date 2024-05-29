Murrey Math Lines 29.05.2024 (USDJPY, USDCAD)

USDJPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

USDJPY quotes are above the 200-day Moving Average on D1, indicating a prevailing uptrend. The RSI has surpassed the resistance line. In this situation, the price is expected to rise further to the nearest resistance at 7/8 (159.37). A breakout below the 6/8 (156.25) support level could cancel this scenario, leading to a potential decline to 5/8 (153.12).





On M15, the upper line of the VoltyChannel is broken, which increases the probability of a further price rise.





USDCAD, “US Dollar vs Canadian Dollar”

USDCAD quotes are above the 200-day Moving Average on D1, indicating a prevailing uptrend. The RSI has rebounded from the support line. In this situation, the price is expected to surpass the 8/8 (1.3671) level and rise further to the +1/8 (1.3793) resistance level. A breakout below the 7/8 (1.3549) level could cancel this scenario, leading to a potential decline to the 6/8 (1.3427) support level.





On M15, the upper line of the VoltyChannel is broken, which increases the probability of price growth.



