Japanese Candlesticks Analysis 25.10.2022 (EURUSD, USDJPY, EURGBP)

EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

On H4, at the resistance level, the pair has formed a Harami reversal pattern. If the pair now goes by the signal, it will end up in a descending wave. The goal of the decline is 0.9795. However, the pair may still rise to 0.9925, bounce off it, and continue the downtrend after the correction.





USDJPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

On H4, at the support level the pair has formed a Harami reversal pattern. Currently the pair may go by the signal in an ascending wave. The goal of the growth is 150.90. However, the price may still pull back to 148.00, so that the uptrend continues upon correcting to the support level.





EURGBP, “Euro vs Great Britain Pound”

On H4, a Hammer reversal pattern has formed. Currently, the pair may go by the signal in an ascending wave. The goal of growth might be the resistance level of 0.8870. Upon testing and breaking through it, the pair will have the chance to continue the uptrend. However, the quotes may still pull back to 0.8695 before growing to the resistance level.



