Japanese Candlesticks Analysis 08.12.2022 (XAUUSD, NZDUSD, GBPUSD)

XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

On H4, at the support level, gold has formed a Harami reversal pattern. Currently, the pair is going by the signal in an ascending wave. The goal of the growth may be 1810.00. Upon testing the resistance level, the pair will get the chance for breaking through it and continuing the uptrend. However, the price may pull back to 1775.00 before further growth.





NZDUSD, “New Zealand Dollar vs US Dollar”

On H4, at the support level, the pair has formed a Hammer reversal pattern. The pair is now going by the signal in an ascending wave. The goal of the growth may be 0.6450. Upon breaking through the resistance level, the quotes will get the chance to continue the uptrend. However, the price may pull back to 0.6305 before further growth.





GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

On H4, at the support level, the pair has formed a Doji reversal pattern. The pair may now go by the signal in an ascending wave. The goal of the growth may be the resistance level of 1.2380. However, the price may pull back to 1.2105 before continuing the uptrend.



