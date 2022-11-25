Japanese Candlesticks Analysis 25.11.2022 (XAUUSD, NZDUSD, GBPUSD)

XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

At the support level, gold has formed a Hammer reversal pattern. Currently, the pair is going by the signal by forming another ascending wave. The goal of the growth may be 1795.00. Upon testing the resistance level, the pair may break through it and continue the uptrend. However, the quotes may pull back to 1740.00 before growing.





NZDUSD, “New Zealand Dollar vs US Dollar”

On H4, at the resistance level, the pair has formed a Shooting Star reversal pattern. Currently, the pair may go by the signal in a correctional wave. The goal of the pullback will be 0.6205. After a bounce off the support level, the quotes will get a chance to continue the uptrend. However, the price may pull back to 0.6205 before growing.





GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

On H4, at the resistance level, the pair has formed a Shooting Star reversal pattern. Currently, the pair may go by the signal in a correctional wave. The goal of the pullback may be the support level at 1.1985. However, the price may grow to 1.2295 skipping the signal altogether.



