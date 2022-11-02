The cryptocurrency market digest (BTC, TON). Overview for 02.11.2022

The BTC paused again. On Wednesday, it mainly fluctuates near 20,507 USD.

Investors are saving powers before the Federal Reserve System decides anything about the interest rate. The main forecast implies an increase by 75 base points to 4% annual. According to the CME, the probability of such a scenario is 86%.

However, the main attention will be focused on the press conference of the Fed’s head Jerome Powell where he will make forecasts and comments about future steps of the regulator.

We will see how capital markets will behave. Fundamentally, nothing changes for them positively: the price of crediting keeps growing, increasing the load on business. Hence, there are few reasons for optimism. However, this pessimism is predictable and habitual.

To be able to attack 21,500 USD efficiently, the BTC needs to step over 21,150-21,350 USD today. This will open a pathway to 22,500 USD.

Capitalisation of the crypto market today is 1,010 trillion USD; the BTC takes up 38.8% of the market, the ETH – 19%.

Americans want transparent regulations

According to The Harris Poll, at least 79% of questioned Americans think that the crypto industry needs more transparent regulations. This implies clear rules for investors in digital assets. The same poll showed that people still consider traditional money more reliable.

TON sky-rocketed

The TON crypto sprouted, growing by 11% overnight without any obvious reasons. Trade volumes amounted to 20.62 million USD.