The cryptocurrency market digest (BTC, DOGE). Overview for 05.12.2022

At the beginning of this new winter week, the BTC looks not bad, looking for further opportunities for growth. On Monday, it is mostly moving at 17,342 USD.

Over a week, the leading crypto grew by 6.8%. This is not bad, especially with the whole market being rather inactive and quite worried about the prospects.

Technically speaking, the market has secured above the intermediate resistance level of 17,200 USD and is now ready to proceed to 18,500 USD. The situation looks neutral, and we will abstain from long-term forecasts: the current growth is substantial for the BTC anyway.

Capitalisation of the crypto market on Monday is 869.47 billion USD, the BTC taking up 38.3%, and the ETH — 18.3%.

Crypto companies cut down on staff

This year, crypto companies have fired a substantial number of employees. According to Woo Blockchain, the business got rid of about 10,000 workplaces. In the research, 40 projects participated, including mining companies, investing businesses, developers, and operators. Due to the crypto winter, they cut down on the staff by 1-80%.

Focus on lucky ones: FTM grew by 35%

The FTM (Fantom) token grew by 35.8% over a week. Market capitalisation of the project reached 634.1 million USD, which let the token rise to place 63 in the rating of the most demanded cryptocurrencies. Number two in terms of growth over a week is the GMX (+30%), number three is the ETHW (+23.6%). The IMF and RUNE also looked good.

DOGE: Musk believes in you

Over a week, the DOGE meme coin grew by 12.8%. The coin is number eight in the crypto rating. It got extra support form Tesla head Elon Musk. Speaking about Twitter, Musk said that payments in the DOGE on the platform were not excluded in the future.