The cryptocurrency market digest. Overview for 24.10.2022

BTC stopped again, HT continues rally. The BTC was growing quite noticeably for 2 sessions in a row but on Monday it is going back moderately again. It is mostly fluctuating near 19,272 USD.

Last Friday, the BTC dropped to 18,650 USD at times after the US stock market crashed. However, later the stock indices recovered and even closed with an increase, and the same happened to the leading crypto. The end of the week was calm.

In the market, they are discussing the chance for a slow-down in the Fed's tightening of the credit and monetary policy. Some monetary politicians are sure that this needs to happen lest the US economy slumps into a recession. Let us see what the Federal Reserve System actually does as its next meeting is quite soon.

From the point of tech analysis, situation with the BTC remains without a change: the support area of 18,000-19,000 USD keeps sellers away quite efficiently. The strategic resistance level is at 21,500 USD.

Most profitable crypto of the week: HT and KLAY

On the Top 100 crypto list, the most successful ones last week were the HT and KLAY tokens. The first one grew by 26.4% and the second one — by 25%. The trend in the HT is developing and getting more confident. Buyers got active after it became known that the Huobi Global exchange would have new users.

LINK: in sight of whales

Major investors aka whales have invested no less than 312 million USD in ChainLink since March 2022. According to open sources, 458 addresses hold tokens for 700 thousand USD. LINK capitalisation is now estimated as 3.441 billion USD; the coin is number 21 in the rating of most popular crypto.

Kazakhstan: number 3 in BTC hashrate

According to Cambridge University, Kazakhstan turned out to be the third on the list of leaders in putting power in the BTC hashrate. The information is based on the index of electric energy consumption by miners.