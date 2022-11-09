Euro/dollar rose high. Overview for 09.11.2022

The market major today is aiming high. The current quote is 1.0080.

The key characteristic of today is caution. No one dares to make any fast conclusions about the Congress election. No one is buying in agitation or is selling in panic. Everyone is waiting what is next; meanwhile, the currency major is growing step by step.

Wholesales report for September in the US will be the only thing worth attention today. The market has decided to save power: it is both waiting to see how forces have distributed in the House of Representatives and Senate – and to check the inflation statistics in the US for October.

The prelim results of the Congress election shows that the Republicans get 47 places in the Senate and the Democrats – 46 places. On the other hand, the results in the House of Representatives are also meaningful.

All of this is quite important because the Republicans are going to call into question all of the policy carried out by the Democrats.