EUR growing again. Overview for 09.12.2022

On Friday, the market major looks vigorous. The current quote is 1.0580.

The market is discussing a possible increase in the European interest rate by 75 base points. Leading investors are now making lots of forecasts concerning this issue. We must admit, expectations are rather carnivorous. This supports the EUR.

The statistics on the unemployment claims in the US published yesterday demonstrated growth to 230 thousand from 226 thousand previously. The data met expectations. The employment sector in the US looks stable and withstands the Fed's policy rather easily.

Today all eyes will be on the November PPI report. The production inflation will tell how the business is beating constant price growth. Inflation is the foundation stone for the Fed, any signals concerning it are important.

Moreover, the prelim Michigan University CCI in December is due. There is a chance the index has stabilized.