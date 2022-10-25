Euro has grown. Overview for 25.10.2022

On Tuesday, the currency major remains neutral. The current quote is 0.9880. On the whole, capital markets have been stable for two days already. This, however, might be a still before a storm.

The German business sentiment index in October dropped to 84.3 from 84.4 previously. Statistics turned out better than expected but globally gives no fundamental clues and represents some trouble in business.

Today the US will present housing prices in August and the Conference Board CCI in October.

Most probably, the trend of shrinking business activity will get conconfirnation.

The market is focused on upcoming action of the global CBs — the Fed and the ECB. The European regulator will have a meeting on Thursday.