EURUSD avoids risks. Overview for 28.11.2022

At the beginning of a new week, EURUSD is stepping back. The current quote is 1.0350.

At the global capital markets, pessimistic moods are ruling. Investors are fleeing from risks, which immediately affect respective assets.

The market is focused on the aggression of the US Fed that may additionally find a foothold in statistics. This week, fresh employment market data for November will be published in the US. Statistics are expected to come out moderate, and investors will be able to interpret it as a chance for the Fed to keep increasing the interest rate.

Also, check the second US GDP assessment for Q3. It might come out a bit better than the prelim assessment, demonstrating growth of the economy by 2.7% instead of 2.6% earlier. This would be a good signal for investors.

On the whole, all talks in the market are spiralling around further decisions of the Fed. Any statistics are interpreted as support for resistance to the upcoming growth of the rates. For now, the circumstances are good for the USD.