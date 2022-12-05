Ichimoku Cloud Analysis 05.12.2022 (EURUSD, AUDUSD, USDJPY)

EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

The pair is testing the upper border of the bullish channel. The instrument is going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests an uptrend. A test of the upper border of the Cloud at 1.0445 is expected, followed by growth to 1.0935. An additional signal confirming the growth will be a bounce off the lower border of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakaway of the lower border of the Cloud and securing under 1.0305, which will mean further falling to 1.0205.





AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

The currency pair is pushing off the resistance level. The instrument is going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests an uptrend. A test of the Kijun-Sen line at 0.6750 is expected, followed by growth to 0.7040. An additional signal confirming the growth will be a bounce off the lower border of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakaway of the lower border of the Cloud and securing under 0.6660, which will mean further falling to 0.6565.





USDJPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

The pair is testing the Tenkan-Sen line. The instrument is going below the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests a downtrend. A test of the resistance level at 134.85 is expected, followed by falling to 129.85. An additional signal confirming the growth will be a bounce off the lower border of the descending channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakaway of the upper border of the Cloud and securing above 140.35, which will mean further growth to 141.25.



