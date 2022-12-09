Sign InOpen an account
Forex Analysis & Forecasts

Ichimoku Cloud Analysis 09.12.2022 (EURUSD, XAUUSD, USDCAD)

09.12.2022

EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

The pair is testing the resistance level. The instrument is going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests an uptrend. A test of the upper border of the Cloud at 1.0485 is expected, followed by growth to 1.0805. An additional signal confirming the growth will be a bounce off the lower border of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakaway of the lower border of the Cloud and securing under 1.0355, which will mean further falling to 1.0265.

EURUSD
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

Gold is correcting inside a bullish channel. The instrument is going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests an uptrend. A test of the upper border of the Cloud at 1780 is expected, followed by growth to 1860. An additional signal confirming the growth will be a bounce off the lower border of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakaway of the lower border of the Cloud and securing under 1755, which will mean further falling to 1705.

XAUUSD
USDCAD, “US Dollar vs Canadian Dollar”

The pair is testing the signal lines of the indicator. The instrument is going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests an uptrend. A test of the upper border of the Cloud at 1.3505 is expected, followed by growth to 1.3825. An additional signal confirming the growth will be a bounce off the lower border of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakaway of the lower border of the Cloud and securing under 1.3435, which will mean further falling to 1.3365.

USDCAD
