Ichimoku Cloud Analysis 18.01.2023 (GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD)

GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

The pair is testing the resistance level. The instrument is going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which implies an uptrend. A test of the Kijun-Sen line is expected at 1.2170, followed by growth to 1.2485. An additional signal confirming the growth will be a bounce off the lower border of the ascending channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakaway of the lower border of the Cloud and securing under 1.2005, which will entail further falling to 1.1910.





USDJPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

The currency pair is correcting in a descending channel. The instrument is going below the Cloud, which implies a downtrend. A test of the upper border of the Cloud is expected at 131.60, followed by falling to 125.45. An additional signal confirming the decline will be a bounce off the upper border of the descending channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakaway of the upper border of the Cloud and securing above 132.75, which will entail further growth to 133.65. The decline can be confirmed by a breakaway of the lower border of the bullish channel and securing under 129.05.





AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

The currency pair is pushing off the signal lines of the indicator. The instrument is going above the Cloud, which implies an uptrend. A test of the upper border of the our is expected at 0.6840, followed by growth to 0.7125. An additional signal confirming the growth will be a breakaway of the lower border of the Cloud and securing under 0.6775, which will indicate further falling to 0.6685.



