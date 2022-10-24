Ichimoku Cloud Analysis 24.10.2022 (NZDUSD, USDCHF, USDCAD)

NZDUSD, “New Zealand Dollar vs US Dollar”

The pair us pushing off the resistance level, going under the Ichimoku Cloud, which means it is in an uptrend. A test of the signal lines of the indicator at 0.5715 is expected, followed by growth to 0.5925. An additional signal confirming the growth will be a bounce off the upper border of the descending channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakaway of the lower border of the Cloud and securing under 0.5555, which will indicate further falling to 0.5455.





USDCHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

The pair is testing the lower border of the bullish channel. The pair is moving inside the Ichimoku Cloud, suggesting a flat. A test of the lower border of the Cloud at 0.9975 is expected, followed by growth to 1.0275. The growth can be signalled by a bounce off the lower border of the ascending channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakaway of the lower border of the Cloud and securing under 0.9885, which will mean further falling to 0.9795.





USDCAD, “US Dollar vs Canadian Dollar”

The pair has left the bullish channel. It is moving under the Ichimoku Cloud, suggesting a downtrend. A test of the signal lines of the indicator at 1.3725 is expected, followed by falling to 1.3365. An additional signal confirming the decline will be a bounce off the lower border of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakaway of the upper border of the Cloud and securing above 1.3875, which will indicate further growth to 1.3965.



