Forex Analysis & Forecasts

Murrey Math Lines 11.02.2022 (Brent, S&P 500)

11.02.2022

BRENT

As we can see in the H4 chart, Brent is trading above the 200-day Moving Average, thus indicating a possible ascending tendency. In this case, the price is expected to test 6/8, break it, and then continue moving upwards to reach the resistance at 7/8. However, this scenario may no longer be valid if the asset breaks 5/8 to the downside. After that, the instrument may correct towards the support at 4/8.

BRENTH4
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

in the M15 chart, the pair may break the upside line of the VoltyChannel indicator and, as a result, continue trading upwards.

BRENT_M15
S&P 500

In the H4 chart, after failing to break the 200-day Moving Average, the S&P Index is trading below it to indicate a descending tendency. In this case, the price is expected to break the support at 1/8 and then continue trading downwards to reach 0/8. However, this scenario may no longer be valid if the asset breaks 2/8 to the upside. After that, the instrument may grow towards the resistance at 4/8.

S&P 500_H4
As we can see in the M15 chart, the pair has broken the downside line of the VoltyChannel indicator and, as a result, may continue its decline.

S&P 500_M15
Attention!

Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.

