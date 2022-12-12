Sign InOpen an account
Forex Analysis & Forecasts

Murrey Math Lines 12.12.2022 (EURUSD, GBPUSD)

12.12.2022

EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

On H4, the quotes are under the 200-day Moving Average, indicating the prevalence of an uptrend. The RSI is testing the support level. Hence, the pair is expected to rise above 7/8 (1.0620) to the resistance level of 8/8 (1.0742). Thrle scenario can be cancelled by a downward breakaway of the support level of 6/8 (1.0498). In this case, the pair may drop to 4/8 (1.0253).

EURUSDH4
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

On M15, an additional signal confirming the growth will be a breakaway of the upper border of VoltyChannel.

EURUSD_M15
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

The situation on the GBPUSD chart is similar. The quotes are above the 200-day Moving Average, and the RSI is testing the support line. The quotes are expected to rise above 7/8 (1.2451) and then - to the resistance level of 8/8 (1.2695). The scenario can be cancelled by a downward breakaway of 6/8 (1.2207), which may entail falling to 5/8 (1.1962).

GBPUSD_H4
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

On M15, a breakaway of the upper border of VoltyChannel will increase the probability of further price growth.

GBPUSD_M15
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

Back to list
Attention!

Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.

Promo

Official sponsor of Club Cienciano