EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

After completing the ascending impulse at 1.1334, EURUSD is expected to correct towards 1.1316, thus forming a new consolidation range between these two levels. Later, the market may break the range to the upside and form one more ascending structure towards 1.1360 or even reach the target at 1.1435.





GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

Having finished the correctional wave at 1.3578 along with the ascending impulse towards 1.3600, GBPUSD is correct to reach 1.3588, thus forming a new consolidation range between the two latter levels. After that, the instrument may break the range to the upside and start a new growth towards 1.3666 or even reach the target at 1.3750.





USDRUB, “US Dollar vs Russian Ruble”

USDRUB is still consolidating around 76.40. Possibly, the pair may start another growth towards 76.96 and then form a new descending structure to break 75.77. Later, the market may continue trading downwards with the target at 74.46.





USDJPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

Having completed the descending wave at 113.75, USDJPY is growing towards 114.05, thus forming a new consolidation range between these two levels. If later the price breaks this range to the downside, the market may continue the correction down to 112.80; if to the upside – resume growing with the target at 114.87.





USDCHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

USDCHF is still consolidating around 0.9160. Possibly, the pair may expand the range up to 0.9183 and then start a new correction towards 0.9122. Later, the market may resume trading upwards with the target at 0.9210.





AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

After finishing the descending wave at 0.7217 and forming a new consolidation range around this level, AUDUSD has broken it to the downside and may later extend its decline to 0.7157. Today, the pair may reach the latter level and then resume trading upwards with the target at 0.7276.





BRENT

Brent has broken its consolidation range to the downside at 87.70. Possibly, today the asset may correct to reach 84.44 and then resume trading within the uptrend towards 91.60 or even reach the target at 99.50.





XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

Gold is still consolidating around 1840.00. Today, the metal may break the range to the downside and correct towards 1826.85. After that, the instrument may form one more ascending structure towards 1868.16 or even reach the target at 1888.00.





S&P 500

After forming a new consolidation range around 4564.5 and breaking it to the downside at 4500.0, the S&P index is still falling with the short-term target at 4388.3. After that, the instrument may correct to test 4564.5 from below and then form a new descending structure to reach 4300.0.



