The cryptocurrency market digest (BTC). Overview for 21.12.2022

Cryptocurrencies have returned to sideways movements. On Wednesday, the BTC is balancing near 16,842 USD and growing purely symbolically.

Technically speaking, the BTC may rise to 17,500 USD but needs to use the day impulse for this. Otherwise the market will remain without course.

For now, buyers are quite unlucky. However, they have enough strength to counter the outer and inner problems. And this is good news.

Capitalisation of the crypto market today is 808.485 billion USD. The BTC share has grown to 40.0%, while the ETH takes up 18.3%.

2023: three main topics in metaverses

According to The Global Ventures poll, in the upcoming year, the most demanded ones will be startup providers of infrastructures, emotion detection services, and Web-3 game developers. More and more companies want their own metaverses, and in the end, they will need more calculation powers.

FXT founder agreed on extradition to the US

The FXT founder signed his agreement on extradition to the US where he will be charged for fraud and money laundering. He is currently on Bahamas, accused of eight criminal offences. By totality of crimes, he might receive up to 115 years of prison

Christie's went flop with NFTs

Christie's auction house in 2022 faced real trouble selling NFTs as demand for them had dropped significantly compared to 2021. So, sales crashed by 97% y/y. However, in other spheres of art business Christie's is beating records.