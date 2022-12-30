The cryptocurrency market digest (BTC). Overview for 30.12.2022

On Friday the leading cryptocurrency is balancing near 16,564 USD. It has lost 1.62% over the week.

These last few days, activity in crypto has dropped quite a bit. All the important things have already happened, holidays are coming, and only after them investors will regain some force.

In the coming year, the market will have to make up its mind about the expectations from the Fed's actions about the interest rate. According to the latest CME calculations, the forecasts suggest an increase by 25 base points. The probability is 72.8%.

The BTC is fluctuating between 16,200 and 17,200 USD. Short-term moods are bearish. An only sparkle, and the market tension bursts out.

Capitalisation of the crypto market today is 795.270 billion USD; it has not managed to return to a trillion, declining gradually since May. The BTC has taken up 40.2% and the ETH – 18.4% of the market.

2022: main events of year

Crash of Terra

Crash of the LUNA and UST coins

Bankruptcy of FTX

Growth of crypto exchanges and leadership of Binance

January events in crypto market

The beginning of the year will be full of events. For example, on 1 January the COTI project will update commission models, and the Bitcoin project will burn down 9 million of coins. On 9 January, the Bomb Money (BOMB) network will launch a mobile app, and the Bomb Money BShare will start the BOMBChain blockchain. The SokuSwap project is preparing to start an NFT marketplace on 16 January. A three-week virtual hackathon will start on 25 January in the Polkadot network.