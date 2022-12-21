EURUSD got Zen. Overview for 21.12.2022

The market major has been consolidating in a narrow range for several days. The current quote is 1.0620.

As was said earlier, EURUSD investors have already got all the facts they might need. Theoretically, situation there must be stable until Christmas.

The statistics from yesterday was quite curious. For example, new house foundations in the US in November did not change, remaining at 1.43 million while 1.40 million had been expected. This is unusual but positive: Americans keep on building houses even when prices are growing. At the same time, the number of construction permits dropped to 1.34 million from 1.51 million. This is normal due to seasonal changes.

All in all, the US real estate sector looks absolutely confident. Demand has never crashed here, though supply is somewhat decreasing. Consumers show no agitation that could appear if they expected real worsening of the economic conditions.

The CCI in the euro zone in December grew to -22 points from -24 points, as expected.