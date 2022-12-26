Ichimoku Cloud Analysis 26.12.2022 (GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD)

GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

The currency pair is pushing off the Tenkan-Sen line of the indicator. The instrument is going under the Ichimoku Cloud, which means a downtrend. A test of the Kijun-Sen line is expected at 1.2080, followed by falling to 1.1805. An additional signal confirming the decline will be a bounce off the upper border of the descending channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakaway of the upper border of the Cloud and securing above 1.2305, which will mean further growth to 1.2405.





USDJPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

The currency pair is correcting, forming a reversal pattern. The instrument is going under the Ichimoku Cloud, which indicates a downtrend. A test of the Tenkan-Sen line is expected at 133.55, followed by falling to 128.75. An additional signal confirming the decline will be a bounce off the upper border of the descending channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakaway of the upper border of the Cloud and securing above 134.95, which will mean further growth to 135.85. The growth can be confirmed by a breakaway of the upper border of the Wedge and securing above 132.35.





AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

The currency pair is testing the resistance level. The instrument is going below the Ichimoku Cloud, which means a downtrend. A test of the lower border of the Cloud is expected at 0.6740, followed by falling to 0.6525. An additional signal confirming the decline will be a bounce off the upper border of the descending channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakaway of the upper border of the Cloud and securing above 0.6795, which will mean further growth to 0.6895.



