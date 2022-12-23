Murrey Math Lines 23.12.2022 (Brent, S&P 500)

BRENT

On H4, the quotes are under the 200-day Moving Average, which indicates prevalence of a downtrend. The RSI has exited the overbought area. A test of 2/8 (81.25) should be expected, followed by a breakaway and falling to the support level of 1/8 (78.12). The scenario can be cancelled by an upwards breakaway of the resistance level of 3/8 (84.38), which might lead to a trend reversal and price growth to the resistance level of 4/8 (87.50).





On M15, the lower line of VoltyChannel is broken away, which confirms the downtrend and increases the chances for further price falling.





S&P 500

On H4, the quotes have bounced off 0/8 (3750.0), which is the upper border of the oversold area. The RSI is testing the resistance line. The quotes are expected to rise above 1/8 (3906.2) and then reach the resistance level of 2/8 (4062.5). The scenario can be cancelled by a downward breakaway of the support level of 0/8 (3750.0). In this case, the S&P 500 index will continue falling, and the quotes might reach -1/8 (3593.8).





On M15, an additional signal confirming growth will be a breakaway of the upper border of VoltyChannel.



