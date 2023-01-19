Japanese Candlesticks Analysis 19.01.2023 (EURUSD, USDJPY, EURGBP)

EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

On H4, at the support level, the pair has formed an Inverted Hammer reversal pattern. The pair may now go by the signal in an ascending wave. The goal of the growth may be 1.0930. However, the price may pull back to 1.0765, bounce off it, and continue the uptrend after the correction.





USDJPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

On H4, the pair has formed a Harami reversal pattern. The pair is now going by the signal in a descending wave. The goal of the decline might be 125.55. However, the pair may pull back to 129.50 and continue the downtrend after a correction to the resistance level.





EURGBP, “Euro vs Great Britain Pound”

On H4, the pair has formed a Hammer reversal pattern once again. The pair may now go by the signal in an ascending wave. The goal of the growth might be the resistance level of 0.8790. Upon testing it and bouncing off, the pair can continue the uptrend. However, the quotes may pull back to 0.8715.



