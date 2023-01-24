Japanese Candlesticks Analysis 24.01.2023 (EURUSD, USDJPY, EURGBP)

EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

On H4, at the support level, the pair has formed an Inverted Hammer reversal pattern. The pair now continues going by the signal in an ascending wave. The goal of the growth might be 1.0960. However, the price may pull back to 1.0835, bounce off it, and continue the uptrend after a correction.





USDJPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

On H4, the pair has formed a Hammer reversal pattern. The pair may now go by the pattern in an ascending wave. The goal of the growth might be 131.00. However, the price may drop to 128.00 and continue the downtrend without any test of the resistance level.





EURGBP, “Euro vs Great Britain Pound”

On H4, the pair has formed a new Hammer reversal pattern. The pair is now going by the signal in an ascending wave. The goal of growth might be the resistance level of 0.8820. Upon testing it and breaking through it, the pair might continue the uptrend. However, the pair may pull back to 0.8755 before growth.



