Japanese Candlesticks Analysis 27.01.2023 (EURUSD, USDJPY, EURGBP)

EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

On H4, at the support level, the pair has formed a Harami reversal pattern. The instrument may now go by the signal in an ascending wave. The goal of the growth will be 1.0980. However, the price may pull back to 1.0830, bounce off the level, and continue the uptrend after the correction.





USDJPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

On H4, the pair has formed a Harami reversal pattern. The instrument may now go by the signal in a descending wave. The goal of the decline might be 128.50. However, the pair may pull back to 131.00 and continue the downtrend after a correction.





EURGBP, “Euro vs Great Britain Pound”

On H4, the pair has formed an Engulfing reversal pattern. The instrument may now go by the signal in an ascending wave. The goal of the growth might be the resistance level of 0.8840. Upon testing it and breaking it away, the price may continue the uptrend. However, the quotes may pull back to 0.8755 before growth.



