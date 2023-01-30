Japanese Candlesticks Analysis 30.01.2023 (XAUUSD, NZDUSD, GBPUSD)

XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

At the support level, the pair has formed a Hammer reversal pattern. The instrument is now going by the signal in an ascending wave. The goal of the growth might be 1955.00. Upon testing the resistance level, the pair might get a chance for testing it and breaking through it. However, the price may pull back to 1915.50 before growing.





NZDUSD, “New Zealand Dollar vs US Dollar”

On H4, at the support level, the pair has formed an Inverted Hammer reversal pattern. The instrument is now going by the signal in an ascending wave. The goal of the growth might be 0.6550. Upon breaking through the resistance level, the pair might get a chance for continuing the uptrend. However, the price may pull back to 0.6450 before growing.





GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

On H4, at the support level, the pair has formed a Hammer reversal pattern. The instrument is now going by the signal in an ascending wave. The goal of the growth might be the resistance level at 1.2480. However, a correction to 1.2340 and further development of the uptrend without any pullback to the support are also possible.



