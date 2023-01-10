Japanese Candlesticks Analysis 10.01.2023 (USDCAD, AUDUSD, USDCHF)

USDCAD, “US Dollar vs Canadian Dollar”

On H4, at the support level, the pair has formed an Inverted Hammer reversal pattern. Currently, the pair is going by the signal in an ascending wave. The goal of the growth may be 1.3445; later the price may break through the resistance level and extend the correction. However, the price may drop to 1.3300 without any correction at all.





AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

On H4, at the resistance level, the pair has formed a Hanging Man reversal pattern. The pair may now go by the signal in a correctional wave. The goal of the pullback might be 0.6880. Upon testing the support level, the quotes might get a chance for a bounce off it and continuing the uptrend. However, the price may still grow to 0.7000 without any pullback.





USDCHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

On H4, at the support level, the pair has formed a Hammer reversal pattern. Currently, the pair may go by the signal in an ascending wave. The goal of the growth might be 0.9270. Upon testing the resistance level, the price might bounce off it and develop the downtrend further. However, the price may drop to 0.9165 without any correction.



