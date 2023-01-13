Japanese Candlesticks Analysis 13.01.2023 (USDCAD, AUDUSD, USDCHF)

USDCAD, “US Dollar vs Canadian Dollar”

On H4, at the support level, the pair has formed a Hammer reversal pattern. The pair is now going by the signal in an ascending wave. The goal of the growth might be 1.3455; later the price might break through it and extend correction. However, the price may drop to 1.3300 without any correction at all.





AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

In H4, at the resistance level, the pair has formed a Handing Man reversal pattern. The pair may now go by the signal in an ascending wave. The goal of the pullback might be 0.6920. After a test of the support level the quotes might get the chance for a bounce off it and an extension of the uptrend. However, the price may grow to 0.7015 without any pullback.





USDCHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

On H4, at the resistance level, the pair has formed a Shooting Star reversal pattern. The pair may now go by the signal in a descending wave. The goal of the decline might be 0.9250. Upon testing the resistance level, the pair might break through it and continue the downtrend. However, the price may pull back to 0.9350 before falling.



