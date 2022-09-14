Japanese Candlesticks Analysis 14.09.2022 (USDCAD, AUDUSD, USDCHF)

USDCAD, “US Dollar vs Canadian Dollar”

On H4, near the resistance level, the pair has formed a Harami reversal pattern. The pair can now go by the signal with a descending impulse. The goal of the decline is 1.3130; the pair might later bounce off it and continue growth. However, the price may still grow to 1.3280 and continue the uptrend without testing the support.





AUSUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

On H4, at the resistance level, the pair has formed several reversal patterns, including an Engulfing pattern. The pair is now going by the pattern in a descending impulse with a possible goal of 0.6655. Upon testing the support level, the pair may break through it and continue falling. However, now the price may pull back to 0.6800 and continue the downtrend after a correction to the resistance level.





USDCHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

On H4, at the support level, the pair has formed a Hammer reversal pattern. The pair is now going by an ascending impulse, realising the pattern. The goal of growth might be 0.9700. Upon testing the resistance level, the pair has a chance to break through it and continue growth. However, the price might pull back to 0.9560 and continue the uptrend after correcting to the support level.



