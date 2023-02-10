The cryptocurrency market digest (BTC). Overview for 10.02.2023

The BTC dropped again. The market melted down under the fears of the upcoming steps of the Federal Reserve System. The US stock indices slid down, and because of high levels of correlation with them the BTC lost balance as well.

For the buyers, the situation looks disquieting because the price has dropped under the support level of 22,700 and 22,500 USD.

Today the day is quite feeble in terms of statistics or events. Keep an eye on any chances for returning to 22,500 USD. And if the movements remain at the current levels, the goal near 21,000 USD will be more valid.

The current BTC price is 21,925 USD.

Capitalisation of the crypto market has dropped seriously to 1.018 trillion USD. The BTC takes up 41.4% of the market and the ETH - 18.6%.

Kraken exchange will pay 30 million USD in argument with SEC

The Kraken crypto exchange is ready to pay 30 million USD to solve an argument with the US Security and Exchange Commission. SEC got an eye on Kraken’s stacking programme as its conditions were not registered as services.

Canadian University in Dubai accepts crypto

The Canadian University in Dubai (CUB) now gives the students an opportunity to pay for studying via a Binance service. This means, they started accepting crypto. An official release goes that the CUB adapts for the digital payments space.

Crypto claims can also be assets

The Three Arrows Capital hedge fund together with Coinflex is launching a platform for deals with claims to bankrupt companies, such as FTX or Celsius. It is mentioned that the market of crypto debt claims might amount to 20 billion USD.