The cryptocurrency market digest (BTC, SOL, AVAX). Overview for 13.01.2023

The BTC grew to 18,813 USD. Weekly growth amounts to 11.9%.

As long as the market closed the previous session above the resistance level at 18,500 USD, buyers may freely set new goals. Now they may reach 21,500-22,000 USD.

Currently, the BTC correlates with the US stock indices (S&P 500 and Nasdaq) by more than 80%. This means that the anticipated slow-down in increasing the US interest rate is good not only for stocks but for crypto as well.

Is it crypto spring at last?..

Capitalisation of the crypto sector on Friday grew to 904,108 billion USD, the BTC taking up 40.1% already, and the ETH - 19.1%.

Solana activity increased

The SOL sky-rocketed to two-month peaks because the network got active. Transaction volumes and the number of active accounts returned to the highs of the last four months. The number of active addresses amounts to 240 thousand.

BTC is becoming more complex

On 15 January, the BTC network will live through a record increase in complexity of mining. First thing, the hashrate will grow, i.e. more hashes will be needed for mining a BTC block.

AVAX reacted to news about Amazon

The price of the AVAX token grew noticeably after on the Internet they spoke about cooperation of Amazon Web Services (AWS) with Ava Labs. This is meant to implement blockchain technology deeper in enterprises and governments.