The cryptocurrency market digest (BTC, Beam). Overview for 20.01.2023

The BTC has failed to continue the crazy growth begun earlier.

Well, over the week, the BTC has declined, though the trend started quite cheerfully. The growth shrunk to 13%, while the leading crypto got suspended near 20,900 USD.

The range of 20,250-20,550 USD is worth keeping an eye on. If the market aims down, and these borders get broken away, sellers will have the path open to 19,500 USD. Going below 20,000 USD is not a pleasant perspective because in this case sales might get much deeper.

Capitalisation of the crypto market is 966.793 billion USD. The BTC share has risen to 41.4%, the ETH takes up 19.3%.

OKX exchange supports clients' assets

As mentioned in the documents of the OKX crypto exchange, it 100% backs up assets of its clients. It is known that the company has 7.5 billion USD reserves in the BTC, ETH, and USDT. By the daily trading volume, the OKX exchange is number three on the globe.

Binance will delist Beam

The Beam anonymous token lost 27% after the Binance exchange announced its decision to delist the token and close trades in it. Beam is an anonymous project based on the Mimble Wimble privacy mechanism. Transactions in Beam are anonymous, and info about the seller and receiver of money is not stored anywhere.

Genesis is getting ready for bankruptcy

Bloomberg wrote that Genesis might be preparing for bankruptcy. For example, one of the companies from DCG might start the procedure this week. Genesis has been having financial problems since last summer.