Crypto Market Digest for 26.09.2022

On Monday, the BTC is slightly growing, though nothing has changed for the cryptocurrency strategically. The leading crypto rests near 19,217 USD.

For this week, no sensational statistics or important meetings are scheduled. Keep an eye though on the speech of the US Fed’s head Jerome Powell at the conference of the Bank of France. At the same time, it is very unlikely that he will say something new.

According to stock market expectations represented by the CME reports, the Fed will continue increasing the interest rate at the two remaining meetings this year. By the end of 2022, the rate might have reached 4.5%. The nearest meeting is scheduled for 2 November; the market forecasts an increase in the interest rate by 75 base points. The probability of this scenario coming true is no less than 73%.

This means that the cost of funding for businesses will grow. Nothing new about it but nothing joyful either. Horizons of development and expansion are narrowing for companies and enterprises. Stock markets are going down, and correlation between S&P 500 and the BTC remains strong.

Technically speaking, an important support level remains at 18,000-19,000 USD. While the market remains above it, sellers will react quite reservedly. For buyers to come into force, the BTC must secure above 20,500 USD and then reach out above 22,000 USD – everything like before.

Apple will add NFT-based apps to Apple Store

Apple decided to add to their Apple Store some apps and games based on NFT. However, developers worry about high commission, which is about 30% against the commission of 5% for OpenSea.

STEPN is now having a rival

The STEPN app meant for making money on performing certain activities is now having a competitor called SWEAT. The main idea of the project is to form in people some healthy habits and propelling in them a healthy lifestyle.